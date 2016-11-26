Edition:
Photos of the week

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and got spread in more adjoining houses, in a residential locality in Srinagar, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park, California, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Diana Ross is hugged by President Barack Obama before he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Santa listens to a reindeer at the Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare, Michigan, U.S. October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snow day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wrestler known as Gio Malkriado (top) fights with a fluorescent tube with wrestler Ciclope during an extreme wrestling fight at a temporary wrestling ring inside a car wash in Tulancingo Hidalgo, Mexico October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

