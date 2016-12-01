Edition:
Photos of the week

Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians that evacuated eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you." And shows the Syrian national flag and the Russian national flag. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A general view show the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the skyline of La Defense business district (Rear) at night in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators perform in front of burning barricades as they attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A statue of the Virgin Mary, which has been damaged by Islamic State fighters, is seen in a church in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House in Washington, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A tree known as Castanheira-do-Brasil (Bertholletia excelsa) stands in a farm during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
