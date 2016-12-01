Photos of the week

A tree known as Castanheira-do-Brasil (Bertholletia excelsa) stands in a farm during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama,...more

A tree known as Castanheira-do-Brasil (Bertholletia excelsa) stands in a farm during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close