Photos of the week

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
