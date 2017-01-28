Photos of the week
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated...more
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez...more
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Then President Barack Obama walks with a letter before he departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.