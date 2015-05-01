Photos of the week
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An elderly protester yells as she is blocked by a barricade of policemen while marching down the street during a rally in central Seoul, South Korea, April 24, 2015. About 260,000 workers took part in the nationwide one-day strike, including about...more
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27,...more
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spanish matador David Galvan is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, April 27, 2015, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebels took control of the army base at dawn after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with...more
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator" at the 2015 White House Correspondents� Association Dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against Burundi's ruling party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27,...more
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. In what was a...more
A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during May Day clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. Italy opened the Milan Expo, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will...more
A man, protesting the death of Freddie Gray, is detained by police after defying a curfew in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Red Star Belgrade fans cheer amidst smoke during their Serbian Superliga soccer match against Partizan Belgrade in Belgrade, April 25, 2015. The start was delayed for 45 minutes after home Red Star supporters pelted riot police with seats and flares,...more
Demonstrators stop to help a man on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple, following the earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators attend a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997...more
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, April 27, 2015. Mourners lined up for the funeral of Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, a death that led to...more
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco, which erupted twice last week, began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky on Thursday. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima take part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis/Pool
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
