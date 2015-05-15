Photos of the week
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 11. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. Thailand and Malaysia may set up camps and detention centres to shelter hundreds of...more
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, May 13, 2015....more
A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Charles Athrom, 7 sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Fireworks explodes over Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen on the background, during the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Pero Ilievski Street looked on Monday like it had been struck by a tsunami, cobblestones torn up and walls crushed by armored vehicles of a special anti-terrorist unit of...more
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were rescued from two wooden boats...more
A protester kneels eith his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside...more
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Europe (VE) day commemorations in central London, May 10, 2015. Picture taken through a mesh fence. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Spanish runner Francisco Contreras, 77, known as "Super Paco", runs as he participates in the XVIII 101km international competition in the outskirts of Ronda, southern Spain, May 9, 2015. About 7,000 participants, including runners, mountain bikers...more
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. The...more
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yudong township of Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province, China, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffett flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece, April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives on a motorbike at Maximos Mansion to attend a governmental meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens, May 10 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
