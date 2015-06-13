Photos of the week
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations vowed at a summit in the Bavarian Alps...more
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service,...more
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Lwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it...more
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barreled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province, state media said, a rare...more
A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Yaixa Huertas, 9, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, poses for a photograph on Ailigandi Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama May 4, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched...more
A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed...more
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015....more
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by...more
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A young man skates at the entrance of the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State...more
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Barcelona's players and staff members pose with their trophies during celebration parade at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, June 7, 2015. Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating...more
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
