Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 27, 2015 | 1:15am IST

Photos of the week

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 20
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannon to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannon to disperse thousands of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. Armenian police used water cannon to disperse thousands of people protesting in the capital Yerevan against a hike in electricity prices and detained more than 200 of them. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Close
2 / 20
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 20
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 20
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 20
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 20
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 20
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 20
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
10 / 20
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People are reflected on a soap bubble lying on a road during the evening in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 20
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 20
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
People dance in Governors Island as they watch a hologram projection of Mary J. Blige, who is performing at the Statue of Liberty on Staten Island, in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People dance in Governors Island as they watch a hologram projection of Mary J. Blige, who is performing at the Statue of Liberty on Staten Island, in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
People dance in Governors Island as they watch a hologram projection of Mary J. Blige, who is performing at the Statue of Liberty on Staten Island, in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 20
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
15 / 20
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 20
Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about two and a half years ago. After the World Food Program reduced their humanitarian aid vouchers, Sarhan's sons, Jaber, 15, and Mohammad, 13, had to leave school in Zarqa in Jordan, to find jobs to help feed the family. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about two and a half years ago. After the World Food Program reduced their humanitarian aid vouchers, Sarhan's sons, Jaber, 15, and Mohammad, 13, had to leave school in Zarqa in Jordan, to find jobs to help feed the family. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 20
A performer in historical costume parades on the Mall to re-enact the New Waterloo Dispatch, in London, Britain June 21, 2015. A procession held in London marked 200 years since news of the Allied victory over Napoleon reached London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer in historical costume parades on the Mall to re-enact the New Waterloo Dispatch, in London, Britain June 21, 2015. A procession held in London marked 200 years since news of the Allied victory over Napoleon reached London. REUTERS/Neil...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A performer in historical costume parades on the Mall to re-enact the New Waterloo Dispatch, in London, Britain June 21, 2015. A procession held in London marked 200 years since news of the Allied victory over Napoleon reached London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 20
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital to showcase the country's signature cultural export, which has prompted criticism of fomenting social divisions at home. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital to showcase the country's...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital to showcase the country's signature cultural export, which has prompted criticism of fomenting social divisions at home. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 20
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast