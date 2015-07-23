Edition:
Photos of the week

Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks for the return uphill trip. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a suspected Islamic State suicide bombing turned violent, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest on Saturday, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a white marquee in Italy's northern Veneto region. They are nourishing hopes of a revival of Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. The building was planned to be demolished, but several units in the building refused to move out as they couldn't reach a compensation agreement with the authority, local media reported. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. Toshiba Corp's chief executive stepped down after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of an attack being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and civilian were killed in overnight clashes hours before the start of Burundi's presidential elections. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Seagulls cast shadows on the roof of the media centre during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass during the 201-km (124 miles) 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. World football's troubled governing body FIFA will vote for a new president, to replace Sepp Blatter, at a special congress to be held on February 26 in Zurich, the organisation said. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A woman with her dog attends an anti-government rally of members of the far-right radical group Right Sector in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
