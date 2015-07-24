Photos of the week
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. Police in Istanbul fired teargas and water cannon when a demonstration by protesters blaming the government for a...more
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, Burundi, July 19, 2015. Each day scores of cyclists make the 45 kilometer downhill journey at breakneck speed from Bugarama to sell bananas, often hanging from the back of trucks...more
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 18, 2015. Some 66 dancers took part in the contest on Saturday, selecting a winning couple to represent Israel in the finals of The World...more
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a...more
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the...more
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. The building was planned to be demolished, but several units in the building refused to move out as they couldn't...more
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference, July 21, 2015. Toshiba Corp's chief executive stepped down after an independent investigation found he had been aware the...more
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is given flowers by a Marine who served with her son, at her son's vigil at...more
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and civilian were killed in overnight clashes hours before the start of Burundi's...more
A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Seagulls cast shadows on the roof of the media centre during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass during the 201-km (124 miles) 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015....more
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015....more
A woman with her dog attends an anti-government rally of members of the far-right radical group Right Sector in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri...more
A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
