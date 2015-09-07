Photos of the week
A boy climbs onto a fence while playing in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing...more
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their...more
The U.S. flag flies as painters work on a mural of Pope Francis on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York August 28, 2015. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia September 22-27. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Meenakshi Kumari, 23, one of the two sisters allegedly threatened with rape by a village council in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, adjusts her headgear as she sits inside her lawyer's chamber in New Delhi, India, September 1, 2015. A...more
A child slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 30, 2015. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the...more
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. Migrants are trekking from the southern Macedonian border near Gevgelija to the northern border with...more
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica make selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colours reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dust blows across the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the sold-out festival to spend a...more
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition after several explosive devices were thrown...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Performers hold balloons after the end of day seven of the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, walks along a railway track near the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after a down day for U.S. markets in New York September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A black cap capuchin monkey plays with some food in its enclosure at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost...more
