Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 11:31pm IST

Photos of the week

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when its weight reached 600 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Russia has grounded Airbus A321 jets flown by the Kogalymavia airline, Interfax news agency reported, after one of its fleet crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A woman walks inside a bullet-riddled house in Sur district of the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Beluga whales kiss their trainers during a performance at a aquarium in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A Somali policeman holds his position during a firefight with Islamist al Shabaab gunmen outside a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 1, 2015. Two bombs ripped into a hotel in the Somali capital and security forces fought Islamist al Shabaab gunmen who stormed inside the building for hours afterwards, police and witnesses said. At least 11 people were killed. Al Shabaab, which has frequently launched attacks in Mogadishu in its bid to topple the Western-backed government, said it was behind the assault on the Sahafi hotel where government officials and lawmakers stay. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Tibetan prayer flags flutter above the Larung valley and its Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, located some 3700 to 4000 metres above the sea level in remote Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China October 30, 2015. The Institute was founded in 1980 by Khenpo Jigme Phuntsok, an influential lama of Nyingma sect of Tibetan buddhism with only around 30 students but is now widely known as one of the biggest centres to study Tibetan Buddhism in the world. Today, tens of thousands monks and nuns live in small houses and log cabins surrounding the Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team. Many businesses within Willets Point employ a largely immigrant workforce. The area features a large number of corrugated iron structures and, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, floods easily due to geography and limited storm water infrastructure. Willets Point tenants have been fighting the City of New York, who wish to carry out further relocations of businesses in the precinct and redevelop the area, local media sources reported. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created by Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s and has become an important part of Mexico's celebrations of the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
