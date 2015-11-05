Photos of the week

A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York...more

A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team. Many businesses within Willets Point employ a largely immigrant workforce. The area features a large number of corrugated iron structures and, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, floods easily due to geography and limited storm water infrastructure. Willets Point tenants have been fighting the City of New York, who wish to carry out further relocations of businesses in the precinct and redevelop the area, local media sources reported. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

