Photos of the week
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of...more
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic...more
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and...more
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Employees of a bar take pictures with their mobile phones of Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) as he walks along a street after an election campaign rally in downtown Estepona, southern Spain,...more
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was...more
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova blows into one of her pointe shoes to warm it up before a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" choreographed by Nacho Duato at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatregoers in St...more
University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the...more
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The interior of a "destroyer house" is seen during a patrol to erase graffiti in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as...more
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action...more
A migrant worker steps out of his accommodation in an area next to a coal power plant in Beijing during a smog-free and also the last day of the city's first "red alert" for air pollution, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim...more
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis
The best pictures of the year of refugees and the migrant crisis.
Germany enters battle with ISIS
The first of the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets takes off for Turkey to support the military campaign against Islamic State.
Planned Parenthood suspect in court
Robert Lewis Dear, accused of killing three people and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic, declared himself guilty and a "warrior for the...
Germany: Home to refugees
Around one million refugees are expected to arrive in Germany this year and local authorities have struggled to cope with scale and pace of the influx.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.