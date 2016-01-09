Photos of the week

Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24...more

Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24 degrees Celsius. "I feel cold at first but I overcome it," says Nastya. "Many of my friends and their parents say it's impossible to bathe in the winter in the Yenisei River. They don't approve." Nastya, whose mother Natalia, 39, is a former world champion in winter swimming, first took to the icy water when she was aged two. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close