Pictures | Fri Jan 15, 2016 | 12:21am IST

Photos of the week

A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
1 / 20
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2 / 20
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
3 / 20
Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
4 / 20
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 / 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
6 / 20
President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7 / 20
Dead sperm whales are seen washed up on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Dead sperm whales are seen washed up on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
8 / 20
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
9 / 20
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
10 / 20
Girls hold dolls featuring Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen before she addresses supporters during a campaigning rally in Hsinchu ,Taiwan January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Girls hold dolls featuring Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen before she addresses supporters during a campaigning rally in Hsinchu ,Taiwan January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11 / 20
A Swiss Guard (R) who fell ill is helped as Pope Francis leads the weekly audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A Swiss Guard (R) who fell ill is helped as Pope Francis leads the weekly audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12 / 20
7-Eleven store clerk M. Faroqui celebrates after selling a winning Powerball ticket, in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. A winning ticket was sold there for the massive $1.59 billion Powerball lottery, officials said after drawing the winning numbers for the world's largest potential jackpot for a single player. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
7-Eleven store clerk M. Faroqui celebrates after selling a winning Powerball ticket, in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. A winning ticket was sold there for the massive $1.59 billion Powerball lottery, officials said after drawing the winning numbers for the world's largest potential jackpot for a single player. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
13 / 20
A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday who the military said planned to detonate a bomb at the border with Israel, and a Palestinian militant faction said one of its men was killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday who the military said planned to detonate a bomb at the border with Israel, and a Palestinian militant faction said one of its men was killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
14 / 20
Japanese women wearing kimonos look at their mobile phones after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Japanese women wearing kimonos look at their mobile phones after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995 marked the coming of age this year, a decrease of approximately 50,000 from last year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
15 / 20
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
16 / 20
Doctors check on a man during a police round up of suspected drug addicts, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 27, 2015. Afghan officials have opened a new drug treatment centre in an abandoned NATO military base in Kabul, in the latest attempt to stamp out the country's massive problem of drug abuse. Camp Phoenix, a former training camp on the edges of Kabul set up by the U.S. army in 2003, will take in around 1,000 homeless drug addicts who will receive food, medical attention and treatment, said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Doctors check on a man during a police round up of suspected drug addicts, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 27, 2015. Afghan officials have opened a new drug treatment centre in an abandoned NATO military base in Kabul, in the latest attempt to stamp out the country's massive problem of drug abuse. Camp Phoenix, a former training camp on the edges of Kabul set up by the U.S. army in 2003, will take in around 1,000 homeless drug addicts who will receive food, medical attention and treatment, said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
17 / 20
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
18 / 20
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German tourists, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul's historic heart on Tuesday, in an attack Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on Islamic State. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German tourists, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul's historic heart on Tuesday, in an attack Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on Islamic State. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
19 / 20
Former ballerina Luke Willis plays on a sand berm after sunset in Encinitas, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Former ballerina Luke Willis plays on a sand berm after sunset in Encinitas, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
20 / 20
