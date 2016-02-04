Edition:
Photos of the week

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for the photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The carcass of a cow lies in a field in Disaneng village outside Mafikeng, South Africa, January 28, 2016. About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A participant competes in the "Farinato Race" winter extreme run competition in Gijon, northern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery, was towed to the port after spending six days listing and adrift in the Bay of Biscay. REUTERS/Vincent West
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (not pictured), speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
People wait to enter Guangzhou Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2016. More than 50,000 passengers were stranded at a railway station in the Chinese city of Guangzhou because of weather delays, state media said, an inauspicious start for some as the country embarks upon its annual lunar new year travel rush. REUTERS/Lin Hongxian/Southern Metropolis Daily
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan boy who gained Internet fame after a touching series of photographs went viral, showing him playing in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag and bearing the name and playing number of his hero. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
People stand next to a tree overlooking Kabul city, Afghanistan January 31, 2016. A balloon carrying a security camera is seen in the distance in the sky. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A masked reveller poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Members of the German coast guards prepare to transport the body of a dead stranded sperm whale to the shore line, at the coast of Buesum, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A path leads to the entrance of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. A large range of the original fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. The lower floor is completely underground and the upper floor is mounded over with 1 cubic metre of earth. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
