Photos of the week
The cargo ship Modern Express is reflected in water on the dock as it lists at a mooring in the port of Bilbao, in Zierbena, northern Spain, February 4, 2016. The 164-meter vessel, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction...more
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for the photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been...more
Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The carcass of a cow lies in a field in Disaneng village outside Mafikeng, South Africa, January 28, 2016. About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern, according...more
A participant competes in the "Farinato Race" winter extreme run competition in Gijon, northern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Former President Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (not pictured), speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People wait to enter Guangzhou Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2016. More than 50,000 passengers were stranded at a railway station in the Chinese city of Guangzhou because of weather delays, state media said, an...more
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an...more
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People stand next to a tree overlooking Kabul city, Afghanistan January 31, 2016. A balloon carrying a security camera is seen in the distance in the sky. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A masked reveller poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the German coast guards prepare to transport the body of a dead stranded sperm whale to the shore line, at the coast of Buesum, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A path leads to the entrance of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern...more
