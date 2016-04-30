Edition:
Photos of the week

An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Afghan migrant holds his baby wearing a paper crown during the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Eleonas refugee camp in Athens, Greece, April 26, 2016. The words on the paper crown read: "Open border, I am Afghan child". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince George (right) meeting the President of the United States Barack Obama (centre) and First Lady Michelle Obama (behind) at Kensington Palace, London, with Britain's Prince William Friday April 22, 2016. Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/White House Photographer/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A, designed by DCNS specifically for the Royal Australian Navy as Australia intends to buy 12 new submarines, is seen in this illustration picture released by France's DCNS to Reuters on April 26, 2016. DCNS/Handout via REUTERS

A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in the southern city of Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Eliane kisses the body of her husband Eduardo Marinho Albuquerque, 54, who according to relatives, was exercising at a new cycle lane when part of it collapsed under crashing ocean waves, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, United States, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Residents hold plastic hoses as they fetch water from a government-run water tanker in Masurdi village, in Latur, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People look at a replica of a "Transformer", made by a fan, in Shangqiu, Henan Province, China, April 22, 2016. According to local media, the owner took a year to build the replica, which is made of vehicle components and weighted about 17 tons. REUTERS/Stringer

A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

At dusk the blast furnaces are lit up at the now-closed Bethlehem Steel mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 21, 2016. After Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces went silent 20 years ago in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the local economy bounced back as new industrial parks filled with e-commerce companies and white-collar businesses fleeing New York's higher costs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

