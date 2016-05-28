Photos of the week
The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney....more
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Precious Perez slipped into her...more
The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese...more
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in...more
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of getting the...more
