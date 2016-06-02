Photos of the week
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns at Rutgers University's Newark campus in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action,...more
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), dressed in a gorilla suit rides a motorbike as he leaves after attending a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru...more
Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as...more
A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016....more
A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills in Gaza City June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the opening night of the annual Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
