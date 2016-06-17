Edition:
Photos of the week

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club, where as 49 people died after a gunman opened fire, in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A well-wisher holding a banner touches the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Dominique Hernandez holds up her fist painted in the colors of a rainbow, with a heart on her pulse, attends a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears watches the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy, June 16, 2016. Ever fancied walking on water? Well now you can, thanks to Bulgarian-born artist Christo's latest art installation providing a floating walkway at Italy's Lake Iseo. For just a few weeks, "The Floating Piers" will rest on the surface of the picturesque lake, 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Milan, with a 3-km walkway allowing visitors to set off from the mainland town of Sulzano to the islands of Monte Isola and San Paolo, usually accessed by boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast, taken December 8, 2015 and provided to Reuters June 11, 2016. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Migrants from Afghanistan hold hands as they walk along the Serbian-Hungarian border fence at a makeshift camp near the village of Horgos, Serbia, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Demonstrators protesting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (in window, L) are reflected in the side of his car as he departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A group of young developers stand for a group photo on stage during the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil to commemorate victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
