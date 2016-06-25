Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 25, 2016 | 7:45am IST

Photos of the week

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates with a baby after the match against Austria., June 22, 2016 REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas jokes with his clerks as he describes their decision-making process in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Brothers of Belal Al-Zuhbe, one of the solders killed in an attack on a border military post near a camp for Syrian refugees, cry during Al-Zuhbe's funeral at Nahleh village in the city of Jerash, north of Amman, Jordan, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in the town of Nochixtlan, northwest of the state capital, Oaxaca City, Mexico June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S., descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, June 18, 2016.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Lucyvette Padro (C) kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
An female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Civilians, who fled the violence in Manbij city, arrive to the southeastern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
