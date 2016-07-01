Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 2, 2016 | 4:20am IST

Photos of the week

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, India, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, India, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 20
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 20
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 20
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 20
Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2016. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked Palestinians threw stones at Israeli policemen and some 16 suspects were detained by the police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2016. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked Palestinians threw stones at Israeli policemen and some 16 suspects were detained by the police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 20
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Boys play with soccer balls in front of the statue of Argentina's player Lionel Messi after it was unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Boys play with soccer balls in front of the statue of Argentina's player Lionel Messi after it was unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Boys play with soccer balls in front of the statue of Argentina's player Lionel Messi after it was unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
7 / 20
Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 20
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 20
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 20
A man jumps from a 12-meter-high footbridge into the waters of the Yenisei river on a hot summer day in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man jumps from a 12-meter-high footbridge into the waters of the Yenisei river on a hot summer day in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man jumps from a 12-meter-high footbridge into the waters of the Yenisei river on a hot summer day in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 20
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 20
A man runs near a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A man runs near a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A man runs near a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
14 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 20
A woman wearing a cowboy hat with a uterus symbol demonstrates outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court is set to rule on a legal challenge by abortion providers to a Texas law requiring doctors performing the procedure to have "admitting privileges" at local hospitals and clinics to meet hospital-grade standards in Washington, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman wearing a cowboy hat with a uterus symbol demonstrates outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court is set to rule on a legal challenge by abortion providers to a Texas law requiring doctors performing the procedure to have "admitting...more

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A woman wearing a cowboy hat with a uterus symbol demonstrates outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court is set to rule on a legal challenge by abortion providers to a Texas law requiring doctors performing the procedure to have "admitting privileges" at local hospitals and clinics to meet hospital-grade standards in Washington, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 20
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after defeating England to knock them out of the Euro 2016 in Nice, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after defeating England to knock them out of the Euro 2016 in Nice, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after defeating England to knock them out of the Euro 2016 in Nice, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic
Close
17 / 20
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 20
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 20
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Jul 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jun 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jun 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast