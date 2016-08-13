Edition:
Photos of the week

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Secret Service officers work to secure Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Santo Condorelli of Canada gives his father the finger, a gesture he has done before his races for years, at the men's 100m butterfly heats. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Gemma Tattersall of the United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the eventing individual cross country equestrian competition. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A person stands in front of a banner which reads "Temer out" in reference to Brazil's interim President Michel Temer during a demonstration against the impeachment of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff on Copacabana before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A supporter is seen before Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A supporter is seen before Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A supporter is seen before Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
