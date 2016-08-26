Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 27, 2016 | 3:45am IST

Photos of the week

The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. The world's largest cemetery, in Iraq's Shi'ite holy city of Najaf, is expanding at double its usual rate as Shi'ite militias bury their dead from the war against Islamic State. The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley," has a special place in the hearts of Shi'ite Muslims as it surrounds the Mausoleum of their first imam, Ali Bin Abi Talib, a cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weight-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the men's marathon. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the 5000m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's relay gold medal to complete an historic triple-triple. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A Muslim woman wearing a hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, in this handout picture taken August 4, 2016. Nearly half a million children around Lake Chad face "severe acute malnutrition" due to drought and a seven-year insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, UNICEF said on Thursday. UNICEF/Tremaeau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
