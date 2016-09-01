Photos of the week
People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016....more
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
