Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 3, 2016 | 7:16am IST

Photos of the week

Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 20
People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 20
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 20
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 20
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
5 / 20
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 20
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
7 / 20
Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 20
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
9 / 20
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
10 / 20
Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 20
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 20
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 20
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
15 / 20
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 20
Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
18 / 20
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
19 / 20
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast