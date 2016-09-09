Edition:
Photos of the week

A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. From 1964 to 1973, U.S. warplanes dropped more than 270 million cluster munitions on Laos, one-third of which did not explode, according to the Lao National Regulatory Authority for UXO (NRA). The bombings were part of a CIA-run, secret operation aimed at destroying the North Vietnamese supply routes along the Ho Chi Minh trail and wiping out its communist allies. They also left a trail of devastation in Laos, which U.S. planes used as a dumping ground for bombs when their original target was unavailable and planes couldn't land with explosives. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. From 1964 to 1973, U.S. warplanes dropped more than 270 million cluster munitions on Laos, one-third of which did not explode, according to the Lao National Regulatory Authority for UXO (NRA). The bombings were part of a CIA-run, secret operation aimed at destroying the North Vietnamese supply routes along the Ho Chi Minh trail and wiping out its communist allies. They also left a trail of devastation in Laos, which U.S. planes used as a dumping ground for bombs when their original target was unavailable and planes couldn't land with explosives. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone pets amid an unprecedented economic crisis are increasingly dumping scrawny animals in streets, parks and makeshift shelters. At one dilapidated sanctuary in the hills outside Caracas, hundreds of skinny dogs bark and claw through wire mesh to scavenge for food in the streets and forest nearby. "The crisis has hit hard," said Maria Arteaga, 53, who began looking after stray dogs in her own home before founding the shelter in Los Teques. "People are abandoning their dogs because they can't afford food and because they're leaving the country." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone pets amid an unprecedented economic crisis are increasingly dumping scrawny animals in streets, parks and makeshift shelters. At one dilapidated sanctuary in the hills outside Caracas, hundreds of skinny dogs bark and claw through wire mesh to scavenge for food in the streets and forest nearby. "The crisis has hit hard," said Maria Arteaga, 53, who began looking after stray dogs in her own home before founding the shelter in Los Teques. "People are abandoning their dogs because they can't afford food and because they're leaving the country." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. Work on building a wall along the approach road to the French port of Calais to try to stop migrants from jumping aboard trucks bound for Britain will begin this month, British officials said. Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill told lawmakers that security was being stepped up in Calais, home to the "Jungle" camp where thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa hope to cross the English Channel to Britain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. Work on building a wall along the approach road to the French port of Calais to try to stop migrants from jumping aboard trucks bound for Britain will begin this month, British officials said. Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill told lawmakers that security was being stepped up in Calais, home to the "Jungle" camp where thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa hope to cross the English Channel to Britain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a visitors' book at Russian writer Leo Tolstoy estate museum in Yasnaya Polyana outside the city of Tula, Russia September 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a visitors' book at Russian writer Leo Tolstoy estate museum in Yasnaya Polyana outside the city of Tula, Russia September 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony for the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony for the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ducks are splashed by the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Surfside Beach, South Carolina, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Ducks are splashed by the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Surfside Beach, South Carolina, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
