Photos of the week
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A still image taken from an Islamic State video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera, in this video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news...more
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police investigate the body of Herman Cunanan, whom police said was killed by men riding in two motorcycles, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. Cunanan was a drug user, his unidentified live-in partner told reporters....more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sea lions are seen at the Palomino island in Callao, Peru October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School chat during a break in Havana, Cuba, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Devastation in Aleppo
A bird's eye view of the destruction as the siege of Aleppo continues.
Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea
A boat loaded with migrants is rescued by an aid organization in the Mediterranean Sea.
Cholera fears in Haiti
After Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and shelter.
Battle for Mosul begins
Iraqi forces launch an offensive to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.