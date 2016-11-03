Photos of the week
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people...more
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
