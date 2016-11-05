Edition:
Photos of the week

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
