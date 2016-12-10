Edition:
Photos of the week

Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult than ever, she can at least smile. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. A multi-colored gay pride flag hangs in a corner of a bare room in an abandoned Sao Paulo art deco building that was once the headquarters of Brazil's social security agency. The room is home to several members of Brazil's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community seeking refuge from discrimination and hate crimes against LGBT people. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Shadows of displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Pigeons flys as Cubans participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 13-meter high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
