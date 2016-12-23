Photos of the week
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, China December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefecture, Japan, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital....more
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq,December,20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 16, 2016. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila,...more
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish Wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland, December 21, 2016....more
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland, December 18, 2016....more
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck plowed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, PA, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
