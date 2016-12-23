Photos of the week

A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila,...more

A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 20, 2016. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

