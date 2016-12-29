Photos of the week
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Penelope Ghartey, who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A car drives through frost-covered trees at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Two airliners pass in the sky above Malta as the drama of a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 is played out on the runway beneath at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit-Lupi
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of water and tobacco tar to remind people of the importance of protecting the environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A members of the Prizma Ensemble, wearing a full solid-colored bodysuit, takes part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on the light train in Jerusalem December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A winter swim lover throws hot water into the cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members mourn over the body of a relative, who died after consuming locally made toxic liquor, in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the country observes a day of mourning for victims of the Tu-154 plane which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria, in Krasnoyarsk,...more
Tributes to singer George Michael are displayed outside of his home in north London, Britain December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
