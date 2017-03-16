Photos of the week
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, New York, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city...more
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington,...more
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Survivors walk after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 16, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army in Jerusalem, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev,...more
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
