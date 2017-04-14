Photos of the week

Edition:
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa, April 12 ,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea at Dandong in China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombstone of J.R. Gregoire, an ancestor who died during fighting in WWII, during their visit at the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer, France, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southern town of Beslan, Russia, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
