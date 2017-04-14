Photos of the week
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian...more
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir...more
Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa, April 12 ,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a...more
A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea at Dandong in China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombstone of J.R. Gregoire, an ancestor who died during fighting in WWII, during their visit at the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer,...more
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southern town of Beslan, Russia, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.