Photos of the week
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out each year for a spot with the dance company to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait for news of their missing relatives, the garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A woman makes a sandwich in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court is one of the first in the U.S. to focus on women, and offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and volunteer for treatment. Of the 297 women who have been through the court since 2007, 100 have graduated, and only 35 have been returned to state prison. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway as they train for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mohammad, 11, a Syrian refugee boy who was injured during the conflict in Syria, sits in his wheelchair at a post-traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province May 3, 2013. Turkey is now sheltering more than 300,000 Syrians who have fled the fighting in their homeland, most of them in camps along the 900-km (560-mile) frontier. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Fire pushes towards the coast near Camarillo, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. The Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana, and Arara tribes are trying to force the paralyzation of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The protesters said in an open letter that they want a dialogue with the government. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
U.S. WWII veterans and liberators stand to be recognized during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington April 29, 2013. World War II veterans and holocaust survivors attended the two-day national tribute. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Visually impaired student Curtis Norton sits in a van operated by the World Services for the Blind (WSB) during a shopping trip in Little Rock, Arkansas January 5, 2013. Students at the WSB are taken out for recreational activities, like shopping, several times a week. The WSB is a rehabilitation center for the blind or visually impaired which offers life skills and career training programs designed to help those enrolled achieve sustainable independence. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Friends of Jewish settler Eviatar Borovsky, 31, mourn as they carry his body during his funeral in Kfar Hassidim near the northern Israeli city of Haifa April 30, 2013. Israel on Tuesday launched its first targeted attack on a militant in Gaza since a war in November, killing a Palestinian jihadist in an air strike that put further strain on a five-month-old ceasefire. There was also bloodshed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where for the first time since 2011, a Palestinian killed the Jewish settler. Israeli soldiers shot and wounded the attacker after he stabbed the man at a busy intersection. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavors to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Netherlands Princess Beatrix (2nd L) accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane (R) attend the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL
Members of the police escort Mohammed Sohel Rana (C), owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed last week, after his hearing at the High Court in Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur man Abulajon drives his self-made motorcycle during a test in Manas county, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, April 27, 2013. Abulajon, a 30-year-old Uighur worker from a sewage treatment plant, spent a year making his 0.3 tonnes motorcycle measuring 4.3 meters (14 feet) in length and 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in height, although it makes it impossible for him to drive it on the street. It cost him about 8000 yuan ($1300) to buy all the parts from salvage stations and the converted engine can power the motorcycle with a speed of 40 km per hour (24.8 miles per hour), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman enjoys the sun at the thermal water spa in Hungarian town of Heviz, 194 km (120 miles) west of Budapest, April 20, 2013. Locals have welcomed the new Russian "invasion" of tourists who fly into Sarmellek to head to the spa town Heviz, saying they have brought money, new jobs, and even boosted the moribund real estate market during a deep, economic downturn. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An Orthodox Christian walks between the famous monolithic rock-cut churches during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillside May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
