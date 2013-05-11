Photos of the week

Edition:
Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. The woman, identified by local media only as Reshma, was rescued on Friday after spending 17 days trapped under the rubble of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed on April 24, killing more than 1,000 people, police and military officials said. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. The woman, identified by local media only as Reshma, was rescued on Friday after spending 17 days trapped under the rubble of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed on April 24, killing more than 1,000 people, police and military officials said. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A student protester bites a riot policeman while being detained during a riot at a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system in Santiago, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A student protester bites a riot policeman while being detained during a riot at a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system in Santiago, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man dances at a ceremony celebrating the restart of oil production in South Sudan's main oil field in Palouge, after a 16-month shutdown May 5, 2013. South Sudan's Palouge oilfield, the country's biggest, will reach production of up to 180,000 barrels per day within a month after starting at 125,000, oil consortium Dar Petroleum said on Sunday, ramping up output slower than initially planned. South Sudan had shutdown its previous output of up to 350,000 bpd in January 2012 when tensions with Sudan escalated. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A man dances at a ceremony celebrating the restart of oil production in South Sudan's main oil field in Palouge, after a 16-month shutdown May 5, 2013. South Sudan's Palouge oilfield, the country's biggest, will reach production of up to 180,000 barrels per day within a month after starting at 125,000, oil consortium Dar Petroleum said on Sunday, ramping up output slower than initially planned. South Sudan had shutdown its previous output of up to 350,000 bpd in January 2012 when tensions with Sudan escalated. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. DeJesus, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. DeJesus, now 23, vanished aged 14 in 2004. REUTERS/John Gress

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. DeJesus, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. DeJesus, now 23, vanished aged 14 in 2004. REUTERS/John Gress

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Men play pool by the roadside, as the election campaign posters featuring the image of Nawaz Sharif (on right of poster), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, are seen around the pool table, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Men play pool by the roadside, as the election campaign posters featuring the image of Nawaz Sharif (on right of poster), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, are seen around the pool table, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana

A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanisation" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanisation" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident walks past a car parked among debris at a site demolished as part of a street broadening project in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 6, 2013. The site used to be a parking lot of a local company. The owner of the car could not be reached for over ten days, hence the workers were told to carry on demolishing operations around the car, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A resident walks past a car parked among debris at a site demolished as part of a street broadening project in Taiyuan, Shanxi province May 6, 2013. The site used to be a parking lot of a local company. The owner of the car could not be reached for over ten days, hence the workers were told to carry on demolishing operations around the car, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. Israel sought to persuade Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that recent air strikes around Damascus did not aim to weaken him in the face of a two-year rebellion, and played down the prospects of an escalation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. Israel sought to persuade Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that recent air strikes around Damascus did not aim to weaken him in the face of a two-year rebellion, and played down the prospects of an escalation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The sun is about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in this colorful scene photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on May 5, 2013 and released on May 9, 2013. The space station was at a point above Earth located at 27.4 degrees south latitude and 110.1 degrees west longitude, a few hundred miles east of Easter Island. NASA/Handout via Reuters

Saturday, May 11, 2013

The sun is about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in this colorful scene photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on May 5, 2013 and released on May 9, 2013. The space station was at a point above Earth located at 27.4 degrees south latitude and 110.1 degrees west longitude, a few hundred miles east of Easter Island. NASA/Handout via Reuters

Zdenek Krupicka (L), a graduate from Jedlickuv Institute, is helped by a climber during the first ever attempt to rappel from Prague's Congress Center in a wheelchair, at an event marking the institute's 100th founding anniversary, May 4, 2013. The institute was started by Rudolf Jedlicka a century ago to educate handicapped children. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Zdenek Krupicka (L), a graduate from Jedlickuv Institute, is helped by a climber during the first ever attempt to rappel from Prague's Congress Center in a wheelchair, at an event marking the institute's 100th founding anniversary, May 4, 2013. The institute was started by Rudolf Jedlicka a century ago to educate handicapped children. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A winter swimmer kicks his fellow off a piece of drifting ice on the Amur River, in the Chinese border city of Heihe, Heilongjiang province May 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A winter swimmer kicks his fellow off a piece of drifting ice on the Amur River, in the Chinese border city of Heihe, Heilongjiang province May 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

British Conservative MP and Deputy House of Commons Speaker Nigel Evans reacts during a news conference in Pendleton, northern England May 5, 2013. Evans, who was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, said on Sunday the allegations against him were "completely false." REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, May 11, 2013

British Conservative MP and Deputy House of Commons Speaker Nigel Evans reacts during a news conference in Pendleton, northern England May 5, 2013. Evans, who was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, said on Sunday the allegations against him were "completely false." REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Ariel Castro (R), Pedro Castro (C) and Onil Castro appear in court in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a veteran school bus driver fired from his job last fall, was formally charged with kidnapping and raping the three women, who were rescued from his house on May 6 evening shortly before his arrest. REUTERS/John Gress

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Ariel Castro (R), Pedro Castro (C) and Onil Castro appear in court in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. Ariel Castro, 52, a veteran school bus driver fired from his job last fall, was formally charged with kidnapping and raping the three women, who were rescued from his house on May 6 evening shortly before his arrest. REUTERS/John Gress

Former Marine Jack Wright (L), 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Former Marine Jack Wright (L), 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

