Photos of the week
Tourists take pictures as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typoon Wutip in Sanya, Hainan province, China, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2,...more
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. According to the organizers, the protest is part of the National Indigenous Mobilization, with events in various parts of Brazil from September 30 to October 5, to defend the territorial rights of the indigenous population against the government, agribusiness and large mining and energy companies. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York City, October 3, 2013. Three new works by the street graffiti artist have appeared in New York City this week after Banksy announced a month-long residency...more
A bird flies near the carcass of an elephant, which was killed after drinking from a poisoned water hole, in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, about 840 km (522 miles) east of Harare, September 27, 2013. Zimbabwean ivory poachers have killed more than...more
A bird flies near the carcass of an elephant, which was killed after drinking from a poisoned water hole, in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, about 840 km (522 miles) east of Harare, September 27, 2013. Zimbabwean ivory poachers have killed more than 80 elephants by poisoning water holes with cyanide, endangering one of the world's biggest herds, a minister said on Wednesday. Environment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the elephants had died in the last few weeks in the Hwange national park, the southern African nation's largest, while security forces were preoccupied with a July 31 general election. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. Pope Francis visits Assisi, the Italian town that was home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi. Pope Francis took his name from the...more
Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. Pope Francis visits Assisi, the Italian town that was home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi. Pope Francis took his name from the saint who is revered around the world as a symbol of austerity, simplicity, concern for the poor and a love of the environment. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool
Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi (L) talks with senators at the Senate after Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear gas canister during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to...more
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to disembark from their stranded vessel, Italian authorities said. Officials said the boat was carrying around 250 people but there was no immediate word on where they came from. REUTERS/Gianni Mania
A woman rope jumps from a 44-meter high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most...more
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jung Ha-yoon, 2, is pictured in a ceramic container while playing with other children at the traditional sports square during the Royal and Aristocrat's Traditional Food Festival held at Unhyeon Palace, also known as Unhyeongung Royal Residence, in...more
Jung Ha-yoon, 2, is pictured in a ceramic container while playing with other children at the traditional sports square during the Royal and Aristocrat's Traditional Food Festival held at Unhyeon Palace, also known as Unhyeongung Royal Residence, in Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army "bowl" during China's seven-day National Day holiday in Jinan, Shandong province, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police as they attempt to get into the mayoral office during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015, in Kiev, Ukraine, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maks...more
Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police as they attempt to get into the mayoral office during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015, in Kiev, Ukraine, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Girls read books containing short verses from the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Buddhist monk pushes a small plastic boat as he shows his flooded temple to reporters at Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture September 21, 2013. In 2011 a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima...more
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture September 21, 2013. In 2011 a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant, resulting in a meltdown that became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. About 160,000 people living near the plant were ordered to move out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation zone. The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co, is struggling to contain contaminated water at the site 240 km north of Tokyo. There have been multiple leaks and glitches over the last two and a half years. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
