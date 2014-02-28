Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party government in Ankara, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>North Korea is seen almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left) in a NASA image released on February 24, 2014 taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station on January 30, 2014. The photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC</p>

<p>Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. Photo released February 26, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

<p>A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, Mexico, February 27, 2014. Guzman, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful drug barons in history, was captured in a raid. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 23, 2014. Schools and shops were closed after seven people were injured by the leopard at the cantonment hospital in Meerut, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

<p>Displaced South Sudanese administer oral cholera vaccines to themselves in a camp for internally displaced people at the United Nations Mission compound in Tomping, Juba, South Sudan, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament in Rome, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Demonstrators take cover from a police water cannon as fireworks, thrown by other protesters, explode around them during a demonstration against the opening of a new road including a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Palestinian girls take part in a karate class at al-Reyadi club in Gaza City, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Winter Mask Meetings in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev, Ukraine, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district, near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. The Afghan Taliban killed 21 soldiers in the assault in the remote mountainous region, the Afghan government said, and six soldiers were missing after the militants' most deadly assault on the security forces in months. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Demonstrators use a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

