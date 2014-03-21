Photos of the week
A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
