Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 22, 2014 | 4:50am IST

Photos of the week

<p>A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. ...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 20
<p>A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Close
4 / 20
<p>Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
8 / 20
<p>Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura,...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 20
<p>Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 20
<p>Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
14 / 20
<p>A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo,...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 20
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 20
<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 20
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 20
<p>Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
19 / 20
<p>Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Crimea annexed

Crimea annexed

Next Slideshows

Crimea annexed

Crimea annexed

Putin signs a law completing Russia's annexation of Crimea.

22 Mar 2014
World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

India defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Twenty20 match.

22 Mar 2014
Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.

22 Mar 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

22 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures