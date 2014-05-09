Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 10, 2014 | 3:52am IST

Photos of the week

<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 20
<p>A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
2 / 20
<p>Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman,...more

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Close
3 / 20
<p>Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov

Close
4 / 20
<p>Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
5 / 20
<p>An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Saturday, May 10, 2014

An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
6 / 20
<p>Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
7 / 20
<p>A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan April 29, 2014. Local coal miners use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 20 kg (44 lbs) each. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan April 29, 2014. Local coal miners use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. The donkeys...more

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan April 29, 2014. Local coal miners use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 20 kg (44 lbs) each. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
8 / 20
<p>Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
9 / 20
<p>An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, May 10, 2014

An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 20
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Saturday, May 10, 2014

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Close
11 / 20
<p>A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 20
<p>Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
14 / 20
<p>A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 20
<p>A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 20
<p>A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. The owner of the house has demanded a new contract with further guarantees before signing an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building,...more

Saturday, May 10, 2014

A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. The owner of the house has demanded a new contract with further guarantees before signing an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless...more

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
19 / 20
<p>Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England...more

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Lewinsky scandal

The Lewinsky scandal

Next Slideshows

The Lewinsky scandal

The Lewinsky scandal

The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.

10 May 2014
Violence in east Ukraine

Violence in east Ukraine

Pro-Russian militants and Ukrainian forces clash in Mariupol.

10 May 2014
Syrian rebels abandon Homs

Syrian rebels abandon Homs

Syrian rebels withdraw from Homs, one of the first cities to revolt against President Assad.

10 May 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best pictures from this week.

09 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures