Photos of the week
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A Somali student walks to attend class at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boys watch a screening of the World Cup Group match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in...more
President Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. Carpenter received the award for "conspicuous gallantry" performed while...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Nacho Doce
Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in...more
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book Hard Choices at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of a Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk shot down by pro-Russian separatists, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales...more
A vendor walks down the stairs as fans watch the World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
