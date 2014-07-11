Photos of the week
The mother of four-year-old Palestinian girl Yasmeen al-Motawaq, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, carries her body during her funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brasilia, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad, February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad....more
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 9, 2014. Four cars fell into the pit and one was left stuck on the edge of a railing as the ground sunk, according to local media....more
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model has makeup applied backstage prior to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Dolores Aguirre fighting bull falls at the Estafeta corner, during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Reims, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Brazil's David Luiz is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their semi-finals in Sao Paulo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers sew prayer caps, which are high in demand during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a factory in old Dhaka July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tariq Khdeir is greeted by his mother after being released from jail in Jerusalem, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force is seen during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released in Pyongyang, July 10, 2014....more
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in Manhattan, July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim was the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. ...more
A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre, one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
