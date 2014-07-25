Photos of the week

Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012 when he...more

Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 24, 2014. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. Since then he has undergone dozens of surgeries and has had to learn to walk again with the use of prosthetic legs. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

