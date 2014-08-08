Photos of the week

Shiyu, 1, the youngest child of a seven-children family, looks up as she rests on a bed at home with her brothers and sisters, in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2014. Migrant worker Yang Hongnian, 47, his wife Le Huimin, and their seven...more

Shiyu, 1, the youngest child of a seven-children family, looks up as she rests on a bed at home with her brothers and sisters, in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2014. Migrant worker Yang Hongnian, 47, his wife Le Huimin, and their seven children share a 20-square-metre makeshift house on the outskirts of Jinhua, and live on around 3000-4000 yuan ($486.8-$649) which Yang earns from working at a construction site. REUTERS/William Hong

