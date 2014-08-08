Edition:
Photos of the week

A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli soldiers stand next to the grave of their comrade Lieutenant Hadar Goldin during his funeral in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Protesters hold a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Models present creations by designer Barbara i Gongini during Copenhagen Fashion Week, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonas Skovbjerg Fogh/Scanpix Denmark

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of the road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen use flashlights to search for the body of a boy, buried under the debris, at night after an earthquake hit the Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rests after he was wounded at a site hit by what activists said were two airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Palestinians dig through the rubble of a building searching for bodies after what police said was an Israeli air strike at Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Boys play a game of war between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Mao Changxue changes his son's clothes after the boy's body was dug out from the debris of their home following an earthquake in Longtoushan town in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Shiyu, 1, the youngest child of a seven-children family, looks up as she rests on a bed at home with her brothers and sisters, in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, August 7, 2014. Migrant worker Yang Hongnian, 47, his wife Le Huimin, and their seven children share a 20-square-metre makeshift house on the outskirts of Jinhua, and live on around 3000-4000 yuan ($486.8-$649) which Yang earns from working at a construction site. REUTERS/William Hong

Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes, in the east of Gaza City, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the body of the man who was a member of the Islamic State, according to the local police. REUTERS/Stringer

A child, cuddling a cat, rests under a shelter at the earthquake zone in Ludian county, Zhaotong, Yunnan province, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

