Photos of the week
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A competitor takes part in the first international waterfall jumping competition held in the Bosnian town of Jajce, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, Iraq, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride in the trunk of a car as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, August 10, 2014....more
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest in London, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear...more
Men rush to help an injured man at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qadi Askar district of Aleppo, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital...more
A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses to supporters in front of the party headquarters in Ankara, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
African migrants climb a border fence during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 12, 2014. Around 500 people stormed the border, where 25 of them passed the fence and...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practise in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, China, August...more
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer as part of Ebola precautions at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Pope Francis is seen on a giant screen after arriving for the Holy Mass at Daejeon World Cup stadium in South Korea, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, Iraq, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. Greene was killed in Afghanistan earlier this month and is the...more
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Independence Day
India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15.
Protests over Missouri teen's death
Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.
Battle for Iraq
Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.
Modi at the Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.