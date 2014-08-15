Photos of the week

Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear...more

Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close