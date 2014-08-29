Edition:
Photos of the week

Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan, August 26, 2014. Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn and Associates, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his Manhattan apartment and charged with 13 counts of securities fraud. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The mother of Palestinian militant Mahmoud Abbas, who medics said was killed by an Israeli air strike, mourns next to his body during his funeral in Gaza City, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

An activist, demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, outlines a man lying on the pavement in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province,China, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Armed pro-Russian separatists escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war as they walk across central Donetsk, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie The Price of Fame at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Men carry a dead child at a site hit by what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Beyonce performs a medley of songs with a group of thong-clad dancers lying nearby during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside the city of Dohuk, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Servicemen sit atop an armored vehicle as they travel near the Russian village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region, near the Ukrainian border, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, in Iceland, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

Ukrainian servicemen play basketball in a school building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Peter Theo Curtis, an American writer released this week after nearly two years of captivity in Syria, pauses while talking to reporters near his mother's home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A swimmer catches a wave Hurricane Marie moved offshore at The Wedge wave break in Newport Beach, California, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thirty-one stunt riders balance on a motorcycle during dress rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A patient surnamed Hu goes through a medical check before a surgery at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, August 27, 2104. The hospital is preparing to place a titanium mesh produced by a 3D printer into Hu's head to help him rebuild the shape of his head. Hu was injured after he fell from the third floor of a building, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

