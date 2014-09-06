Edition:
Pictures | Sat Sep 6, 2014 | 6:35am IST

Photos of the week

The art installation Pulse & Bloom is seen during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The lava flows on the ground after the Bardabunga volcano erupted again, Iceland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson

A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighbouring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A youth rides a bicycle on the hills in Kathmandu, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri cover their faces to avoid tear gas fired by the police to disperse them while marching to the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. Tired of what they say is a lack of sufficient government assistance in keeping loggers off their land, the Ka'apor Indians, who along with four other tribes are the legal inhabitants and caretakers of the territory, have sent their warriors out to expel all loggers they find and set up monitoring camps in the areas that are being illegally exploited. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, north of Baghdad, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman calls for assistance after being trapped by water at a flooded Ryparken S-train station during a heavy rainstorm in Copenhagen, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jens Astrup/Scanpix Denmark

Pro-democracy protesters switch on their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The body of a victim killed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces lies on a street in Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A person stands in front of a 25.3-meter-long giant rabbit designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at an old aircraft hangar as part of the Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A devotee daubed in coloured powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Northrop F-5E Tigers aircrafts of the Patrouille Suisse perform during the Air14 airshow at the airport in Payerne, Switzerland, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Policemen run away from anti-government protesters during the Revolution March towards the prime minister's house in Islamabad, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rapper Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Melvic Choo, 13, takes the ashes of his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo at his wake in Seremban, Malaysia, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his "Chibatpod" on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three letters of the city name, of which he roams on his three-wheeled motorcycle. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the centre of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

The Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes at a weekly protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, September 5,2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

