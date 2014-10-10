Photos of the week
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Shi'ite Houthi rebels carry wounded men after a suicide attack in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach...more
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas...more
A protester throws stones at an armoured army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl runs past an art installation depicting a shark at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker in hazardous material suit is sprayed down by a co-worker after coming out of an apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
North Korean soldiers wave along the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighbourhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Assad regained...more
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched by what activists say are forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad towards rebel fighters in Aleppo, October 5, 2014. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man as he walks away from an area blocked by protesters outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Somali army soldiers make their way to the town of Barawe at dawn during the second phase of Operation Indian Ocean, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Gosford, north of Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni, south of La Paz, Bolivia, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. Foad, a French truck driver of...more
